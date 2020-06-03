Chardan Capital Believes Replimune Group (NASDAQ: REPL) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Replimune Group (REPL – Research Report), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.19, close to its 52-week high of $22.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.1% and a 67.1% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Replimune Group with a $28.25 average price target, implying a 49.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.13 and a one-year low of $8.58. Currently, Replimune Group has an average volume of 100.5K.

Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in an direct kill turmors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response. The company was founded by Philip Astley-Sparke, Colin Love and Robert Coffin in March 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.