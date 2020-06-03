June 3, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Chardan Capital Believes Replimune Group (NASDAQ: REPL) Still Has Room to Grow

By Austin Angelo

In a report released yesterday, Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Replimune Group (REPLResearch Report), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.19, close to its 52-week high of $22.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.1% and a 67.1% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Replimune Group with a $28.25 average price target, implying a 49.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $22.13 and a one-year low of $8.58. Currently, Replimune Group has an average volume of 100.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in an direct kill turmors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response. The company was founded by Philip Astley-Sparke, Colin Love and Robert Coffin in March 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019