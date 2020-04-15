Chardan Capital Believes Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Moderna (MRNA – Research Report), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.66, close to its 52-week high of $36.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 43.3% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Moderna is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $36.80, representing an 8.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $36.00 and a one-year low of $11.54. Currently, Moderna has an average volume of 13.71M.

Moderna, Inc. engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan, Robert S. Langer, Jr., Derrick J. Rose and Kenneth R. Chien in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.