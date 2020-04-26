Chardan Capital Believes Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE: EBS) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on April 24, Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Emergent Biosolutions (EBS – Research Report), with a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $73.30, close to its 52-week high of $74.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 45.6% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Arcturus Therapeutics, and NeuBase Therapeutics.

Emergent Biosolutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $71.00.

Based on Emergent Biosolutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $360 million and net profit of $46.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $271 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.5 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EBS in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Louis Sullivan, a Director at EBS sold 15,786 shares for a total of $930,585.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV. Its business units include Vaccines and Anti-Infectives; Antibody Therapeutics; Devices; and Contract Development and Manufacturing. The company was founded by Fuad El-Hibri in May 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.