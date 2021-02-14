ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) Receives a Hold from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst Colin Sebastian maintained a Hold rating on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM – Research Report) on February 11. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.49, close to its 52-week high of $28.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Sebastian is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 39.7% and a 78.2% success rate. Sebastian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Playtika Holding, and Paypal Holdings.

ChannelAdvisor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.50.

Based on ChannelAdvisor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $35.29 million and net profit of $3.71 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $31.68 million and had a net profit of $1.73 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ECOM in relation to earlier this year.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution that enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart. The firm also offers solutions that allow brands to send their web visitors or digital marketing audiences directly to authorize resellers and to gain insight into consumer behaviour. The company was founded by M. Scot Wingo and Aris Antanas Buinevicius in June 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.