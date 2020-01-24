CH Robinson (CHRW) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Seidl maintained a Buy rating on CH Robinson (CHRW – Research Report) today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $79.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 71.6% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

CH Robinson has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $82.60, which is a 3.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Barclays also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $100.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $92.72 and a one-year low of $74.12. Currently, CH Robinson has an average volume of 1.64M.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding and Robinson Fresh.