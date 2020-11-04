CH Robinson (CHRW) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on CH Robinson (CHRW – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $88.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 59.7% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Fleetcor Technologies, Service International, and Target Hospitality.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CH Robinson is a Hold with an average price target of $91.20, implying a 2.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, Stephens also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $95.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on CH Robinson’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.22 billion and net profit of $137 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.86 billion and had a net profit of $147 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CHRW in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in August 2020, Jordan Kass, the President of CHRW sold 18,866 shares for a total of $1,798,118.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Global Forwarding segment provides global logistics services through an international network of offices in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. The company was founded by Charles Henry Robinson in 1905 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.