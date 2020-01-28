January 28, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

CGI Group (GIB) Receives a Hold from PI Financial

By Jason Carr

In a report released today, Gus Papageorgiou from PI Financial maintained a Hold rating on CGI Group (GIBResearch Report), with a price target of C$116.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $85.83, close to its 52-week high of $87.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Papageorgiou is ranked #561 out of 5858 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CGI Group with a $92.49 average price target.

Based on CGI Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $245 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $236 million.

CGI, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS), and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

