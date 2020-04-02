CGI Group (GIB) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Paul Treiber from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on CGI Group (GIB – Research Report), with a price target of C$125.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $53.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Treiber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 63.3% success rate. Treiber covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sierra Wireless, BlackBerry, and Celestica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CGI Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $80.99, a 51.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Scotiabank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$90.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $87.13 and a one-year low of $46.32. Currently, CGI Group has an average volume of 326.4K.

CGI, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS), and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC). The Northern Europe segment includes Nordics, Baltics, and Poland operations. The France segment comprises of the Luxembourg and Morocco operations. The ECS segment covers Netherlands and Germany. The APC segment covers India and Philippines. The company was founded by Serge Godin and André Imbeau in June 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.