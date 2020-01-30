January 30, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

CGI Group (GIB) Received its Third Buy in a Row

By Ryan Adsit

After Raymond James and BMO Capital gave CGI Group (NYSE: GIB) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from TD Securities. Analyst Daniel Chan maintained a Buy rating on CGI Group today and set a price target of C$125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.92.

Chan has an average return of 17.6% when recommending CGI Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Chan is ranked #373 out of 5868 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CGI Group with a $88.91 average price target, which is a 13.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$114.00 price target.

CGI Group’s market cap is currently $21.21B and has a P/E ratio of 22.57. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.06.

CGI, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS), and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

