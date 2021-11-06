CFRA Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Gildan Activewear (GIL)

CFRA analyst S&P Global Research maintained a Hold rating on Gildan Activewear (GIL – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of C$55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.37, close to its 52-week high of $41.60.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gildan Activewear is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $42.75, which is a 4.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$42.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $41.60 and a one-year low of $20.74. Currently, Gildan Activewear has an average volume of 579.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GIL in relation to earlier this year.

Gildan Activewear, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak. The company was founded by Glenn J. Chamandy and H. Gregory Chamandy on May 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.