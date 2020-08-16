CFRA Believes Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Angelo Zino from CFRA maintained a Buy rating on Lam Research (LRCX – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $373.64, close to its 52-week high of $387.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Zino has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.8% and a 42.2% success rate. Zino covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, First Solar, and VMware.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lam Research is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $394.79.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $387.70 and a one-year low of $181.38. Currently, Lam Research has an average volume of 1.79M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LRCX in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Richard Gottscho, the EVP & CTO of LRCX sold 5,293 shares for a total of $2,035,264.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning. The company was founded by David Lam on January 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.