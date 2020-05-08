CF Industries (CF) Receives a Hold from Stifel Nicolaus

In a report released today, Vincent Anderson from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on CF Industries (CF – Research Report), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -9.5% and a 37.8% success rate. Anderson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Minerals International, Archer Daniels Midland, and Eastman Chemical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CF Industries with a $38.77 average price target, a 38.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

CF Industries’ market cap is currently $5.89B and has a P/E ratio of 11.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.31.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other. The Ammonia segment produces anhydrous ammonia, which is company’s most concentrated nitrogen fertilizer product as it contains 82% nitrogen. The Granular Urea segment produces granular urea, which contains 46% nitrogen. The UAN segment produces urea ammonium nitrate solution, which is a liquid fertilizer product with a nitrogen content from 28% to 32%, is produced by combining urea and ammonium nitrate. The AN segment produces ammonium nitrate, which is a nitrogen-based product with a nitrogen content between 29% and 35%. The Other segment includes diesel exhaust fluid, nitric acid, urea liquor and aqua ammonia. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.