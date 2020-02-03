CF Industries (CF) Receives a Hold from Berenberg Bank

In a report issued on January 31, Rikin Patel from Berenberg Bank maintained a Hold rating on CF Industries (CF – Research Report), with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.28, close to its 52-week low of $38.90.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CF Industries is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.43, representing a 20.3% upside. In a report issued on January 23, Stephens also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $50.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $55.15 and a one-year low of $38.90. Currently, CF Industries has an average volume of 1.92M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CF in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Bert Frost, the Sr.VP,Sales, Mkt Dev & Sup Chn of CF sold 13,000 shares for a total of $591,370.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. It owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.