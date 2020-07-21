CES Energy Solutions (CESDF) Receives a Hold from National Bank

In a report released today, Greg Colman from National Bank maintained a Hold rating on CES Energy Solutions (CESDF – Research Report), with a price target of C$1.40. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.79.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CES Energy Solutions with a $1.32 average price target, representing a 68.2% upside. In a report issued on July 10, ATB Capital Markets also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$1.35 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.84 and a one-year low of $0.40. Currently, CES Energy Solutions has an average volume of 25.19K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CESDF in relation to earlier this year.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. Its operations include Drilling Fluids, Production Chemicals, Transportation & Logistics, Environmental Services, and Laboratory Services. The company was founded on November 13, 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.