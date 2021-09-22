Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY) Receives a Hold from Needham

Needham analyst Scott Berg maintained a Hold rating on Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $105.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.5% and a 75.1% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ceridian HCM Holding with a $108.33 average price target.

Based on Ceridian HCM Holding’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $250 million and GAAP net loss of $25.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $193 million and had a net profit of $5.5 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CDAY in relation to earlier this year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels. The Bureau solutions offer payroll and payroll-related services using legacy technology. The company was founded on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.