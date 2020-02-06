Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY – Research Report), with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $73.43, close to its 52-week high of $79.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 68.2% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bill.com Holdings, Upland Software, and PROS Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ceridian HCM Holding is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $79.00, a 0.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Cowen & Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $79.11 and a one-year low of $41.81. Currently, Ceridian HCM Holding has an average volume of 1.05M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CDAY in relation to earlier this year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality.