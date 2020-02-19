Cerence (CRNC) Got Some Good News

Evercore ISI analyst Chris McNally upgraded Cerence (CRNC – Research Report) to Buy today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.30.

McNally has an average return of 28.8% when recommending Cerence.

According to TipRanks.com, McNally is ranked #1902 out of 5925 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cerence is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.00, which is a 2.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $29.36 and a one-year low of $12.89. Currently, Cerence has an average volume of 540K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cerence, Inc. builds automotive cognitive assistance solutions to power natural and intuitive interactions between automobiles, drivers and passengers, and the broader digital world. It also engages in the sale of software licenses and cloud-connected services. The company was founded on February 14, 2019 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.