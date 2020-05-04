Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst George Iwanyc assigned a Hold rating to Ceragon Networks (CRNT – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Iwanyc is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -11.2% and a 23.1% success rate. Iwanyc covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Juniper Networks, and Cambium Networks.

Ceragon Networks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.25.

The company has a one-year high of $3.66 and a one-year low of $1.00. Currently, Ceragon Networks has an average volume of 690.3K.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company renders transmission capacity to mobile and fixed-line carriers, and private network operators. Ceragon Networks was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.