CenturyLink (CTL) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan maintained a Buy rating on CenturyLink (CTL – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.16, close to its 52-week high of $15.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 77.1% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, GTT Communications, and Boingo Wireless.

CenturyLink has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $13.25.

Based on CenturyLink’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.61 billion and net profit of $302 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.78 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $2.41 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CTL in relation to earlier this year.

CenturyLink, Inc. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the Business and Consumer segment.