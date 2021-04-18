Centogene NV (CNTG) Gets a Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst Catherine Ramsey Schulte maintained a Buy rating on Centogene NV (CNTG – Research Report) on April 15 and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.51, close to its 52-week low of $9.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Schulte is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 39.9% and a 79.4% success rate. Schulte covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Twist Bioscience, and NanoString Tech.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Centogene NV is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.00.

Centogene NV’s market cap is currently $251.6M and has a P/E ratio of -9.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.95.

Centogene NV is a commercial-stage company. It focuses on rare diseases that transform real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following two segments: Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical segment provides services to pharmaceutical partners, including early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery and patient monitoring. The Diagnostics segment provides targeted genetic sequencing and diagnostics services. The company was founded by Arndt Rolf and Christoph Ehlers in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Denmark.