Centerra Gold (CAGDF) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Melissa Oliphant from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Centerra Gold (CAGDF – Research Report), with a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Oliphant is ranked #3176 out of 6470 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Centerra Gold with a $9.88 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $9.86 and a one-year low of $4.00. Currently, Centerra Gold has an average volume of 58.19K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kyrgyz Republic, Turkey, North America, and Corporate and Other. The Kyrgyz Republic segment includes the operations of the kumtor gold project. The Turkey segment represents the development of the Öksüt project. The North America segment consists of Mount Milligan mine for gold copper; and molybdenum that focuses on the operation of angeloth processing facility, and care and maintenance activities of the Endako and Thompson Creek Mines. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of the head office located in Toronto, the corporate office located in Denver, Colorado, the greenstone gold property, the kemess project, and other international exploration projects. The company was on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.