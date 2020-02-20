February 20, 2020   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Has a New Rating from BMO Capital

By Austin Angelo

Centerpoint Energy (CNPResearch Report) received a Hold rating and a $28.00 price target from BMO Capital analyst James Thalacker today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.03.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Centerpoint Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.88, implying a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Centerpoint Energy’s market cap is currently $13.27B and has a P/E ratio of 20.97. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.

