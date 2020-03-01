Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Sarah Akers maintained a Hold rating on Centerpoint Energy (CNP – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.02, close to its 52-week low of $22.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Akers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 72.1% success rate. Akers covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle West Capital, Chesapeake Utilities, and Dominion Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Centerpoint Energy with a $28.50 average price target, which is a 20.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Centerpoint Energy’s market cap is currently $11.56B and has a P/E ratio of 17.24. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.75.

