March 1, 2020   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

By Jason Carr

Wells Fargo analyst Sarah Akers maintained a Hold rating on Centerpoint Energy (CNPResearch Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.02, close to its 52-week low of $22.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Akers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 72.1% success rate. Akers covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle West Capital, Chesapeake Utilities, and Dominion Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Centerpoint Energy with a $28.50 average price target, which is a 20.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Centerpoint Energy’s market cap is currently $11.56B and has a P/E ratio of 17.24. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.75.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019