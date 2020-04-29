Centene (CNC) Receives a Hold from Credit Suisse

In a report released yesterday, A.J. Rice from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Centene (CNC – Research Report), with a price target of $72.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $67.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Rice is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 55.0% success rate. Rice covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Genesis Healthcare, Acadia Healthcare, and Community Health.

Centene has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $83.91.

Centene’s market cap is currently $39.42B and has a P/E ratio of 22.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.46.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 93 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CNC in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Michael Neidorff, the COB, Pres & CEO of CNC bought 20,000 shares for a total of $570,200.

Centene Corp. engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid. The Specialty Services segment offers healthcare services and products to state programs, correctional facilities, healthcare organizations, employer groups, and other commercial organizations. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.