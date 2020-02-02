February 2, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Centamin (CELTF) Gets a Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank analyst Laurent Kimman maintained a Hold rating on Centamin (CELTFResearch Report) on January 30 and set a price target of p127.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.79, close to its 52-week high of $1.87.

Centamin has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $1.72, representing a -3.9% downside. In a report issued on January 15, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a p135.00 price target.

Based on Centamin’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $19.52 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $19.52 million.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

