Celsius Holdings (CELH) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Jeff Van Sinderen reiterated a Buy rating on Celsius Holdings (CELH – Research Report) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.6% and a 43.7% success rate. Sinderen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Electronics, Tuesday Morning, and JC Penney.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Celsius Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.50.

Celsius Holdings’ market cap is currently $301.2M and has a P/E ratio of 29.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.38.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CELH in relation to earlier this year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.