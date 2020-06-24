June 24, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

Celsion (CLSN) Gets a Buy Rating from Dawson James

By George MacDonald

Dawson James analyst Jason Kolbert reiterated a Buy rating on Celsion (NASDAQ: CLSN) on May 18 and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.44.

Celsion has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.50, which is a 98.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 15, JonesTrading also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Kolbert is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.8% and a 36.4% success rate. Kolbert covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sorrento Therapeutics, Dyadic International, and Anavex Life Sciences.

The company has a one-year high of $6.50 and a one-year low of $0.69. Currently, Celsion has an average volume of 1.55M.

Celsion Corp . engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies. It operates through the Celsion and ThermoDox brands. The company was founded by Yim-Pan Cheung in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, NJ.

