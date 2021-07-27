Celcuity (CELC) Initiated with a Buy at Needham

Needham analyst Chad Messer initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Celcuity (CELC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 40.3% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Mereo Biopharma Group Plc, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Celcuity is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.00.

The company has a one-year high of $33.01 and a one-year low of $5.00. Currently, Celcuity has an average volume of 118.8K.

Celcuity, Inc. is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it. The company was founded in January 2012 by Brian Sullivan and Lance Laing and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.