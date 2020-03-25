CDK Global (CDK) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer maintained a Hold rating on CDK Global (CDK – Research Report) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Baer is ranked #3741 out of 6165 analysts.

CDK Global has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.00.

The company has a one-year high of $63.90 and a one-year low of $29.12. Currently, CDK Global has an average volume of 845.3K.

CDK Global, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada. The company was founded on September 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL.