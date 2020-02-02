CCL Industries (CCDBF) Receives a Buy from Laurentian Bank of Canada

CCL Industries (CCDBF – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a C$67.00 price target from Laurentian Bank of Canada analyst Furaz Ahmad on January 30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.72.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CCL Industries is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $54.50, representing a 26.7% upside. In a report issued on January 20, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$73.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $51.29 and a one-year low of $39.26. Currently, CCL Industries has an average volume of 1,216.

CCL Industries, Inc. engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; Innovia; and Container. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.