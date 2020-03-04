CCL Industries (CCDBF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and BMO Capital gave CCL Industries (Other OTC: CCDBF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from CIBC. Analyst Scott Fromson maintained a Buy rating on CCL Industries today and set a price target of C$53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.79, close to its 52-week low of $31.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Fromson is ranked #5259 out of 6263 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CCL Industries is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $46.10, representing a 36.4% upside. In a report issued on February 19, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$65.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $51.29 and a one-year low of $31.93. Currently, CCL Industries has an average volume of 1,284.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CCL Industries, Inc. engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.