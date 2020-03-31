CCL Industries (CCDBF) Gets a Buy Rating from CIBC

In a report released today, Scott Fromson from CIBC maintained a Buy rating on CCL Industries (CCDBF – Research Report), with a price target of C$44.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Fromson is ranked #5824 out of 6216 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CCL Industries with a $42.35 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $51.30 and a one-year low of $24.21. Currently, CCL Industries has an average volume of 1,074.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CCL Industries, Inc. engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials. The Avery segment manufactures and sells consumer products, including labels, binders, dividers, sheet protectors, and writing instruments. The Checkpoint segment involves in technology-driven, loss-prevention, inventory management and labelling solutions. The Innovia segment covers specialty high-performance, multi-layer, surface-engineered specialty films for label, packaging, and security applications. The company was founded by Gordon S. Lang in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.