CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings (CCCS) Gets a Buy Rating from William Blair

In a report released yesterday, Bhavan Suri from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings (CCCS – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Suri is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 67.3% success rate. Suri covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Duck Creek Technologies, and Qualtrics International.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.75, representing a 6.9% upside. In a report issued on November 8, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

