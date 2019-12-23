December 23, 2019   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Catalyst Pharma (CPRX) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

By Carrie Williams

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Catalyst Pharma (CPRXResearch Report) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 48.3% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Catalyst Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.33.

The company has a one-year high of $7.67 and a one-year low of $1.85. Currently, Catalyst Pharma has an average volume of 2.44M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

