Catalent (CTLT) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Ricky Goldwasser maintained a Buy rating on Catalent (CTLT – Research Report) today and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldwasser is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 44.3% success rate. Goldwasser covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charles River Labs, AmerisourceBergen, and Molina Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Catalent with a $64.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $68.78 and a one-year low of $31.04. Currently, Catalent has an average volume of 1.16M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 82 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CTLT in relation to earlier this year.

Catalent, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel Technologies; Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery; Oral Drug Delivery; and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulate, develop, and manufacture services for soft capsules. The Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery segment develops and manufacture services for blow-fill-seal unit doses, prefilled syringes, vials, and cartridges; analytical development and testing services for large molecules; inhaled products for delivery via metered dose inhalers, dry powder inhalers, and intra-nasal sprays. The Oral Drug Delivery segment focuses in the formulation development and manufacturing technologies, and related solutions including: clinical development and commercial manufacturing of a range of oral dose forms, including proprietary fast-dissolve Zydis tablets and both conventional immediate and controlled release tablets, capsules, and sachet products. The Clinical Supply Services segment includes packaging, labeling, storage, distribution, and inventory management for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. The company was founded in April 2007 and is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.