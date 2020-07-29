Castlight Health (CSLT) Gets a Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Castlight Health (CSLT – Research Report), with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 60.2% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Health Catalyst, Livongo Health, and HealthStream.

Castlight Health has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $0.88.

Based on Castlight Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $39.05 million and GAAP net loss of $56.34 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $35.49 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.54 million.

Castlight Health, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts, and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.