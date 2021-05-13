Castle Biosciences (CSTL) Initiated with a Buy at Robert W. Baird

Castle Biosciences (CSTL – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $73.00 price target from Robert W. Baird analyst Catherine Ramsey Schulte on May 11. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $52.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Schulte is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.7% and a 73.9% success rate. Schulte covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Twist Bioscience, NanoString Tech, and Exact Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Castle Biosciences with a $87.75 average price target, representing a 65.7% upside. In a report issued on April 30, Lake Street also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $94.00 price target.

Based on Castle Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $17.3 million and GAAP net loss of $4.89 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.64 million and had a net profit of $2.06 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 115 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CSTL in relation to earlier this year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The company offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma. It also markets DecisionDx-UM, which is a proprietary GEP test that predicts the risk of metastasis for patients with uveal melanoma. The company was founded by Derek J. Maetzold in September 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, TX.