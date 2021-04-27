Cassava Sciences (SAVA) Has a New Rating from B.Riley Financial

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Cassava Sciences (SAVA – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.4% and a 52.5% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cassava Sciences with a $87.40 average price target, representing an 115.6% upside. In a report issued on April 21, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $117.54 and a one-year low of $1.63. Currently, Cassava Sciences has an average volume of 6.4M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SAVA in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Sanford Robertson, a Director at SAVA bought 7,472 shares for a total of $305,521.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. engages in the development of novel drugs. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.