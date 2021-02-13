Cascend Securities Believes Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Cascend from Cascend Securities maintained a Buy rating on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS – Research Report), with a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $189.50, close to its 52-week high of $190.34.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Skyworks Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $206.31, implying a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $195.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $190.34 and a one-year low of $67.90. Currently, Skyworks Solutions has an average volume of 2.13M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.