Cascades (CADNF) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn maintained a Buy rating on Cascades (CADNF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of C$21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.64.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cascades with a $16.10 average price target.

Based on Cascades’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.28 billion and net profit of $49 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.26 billion and had a net profit of $43 million.

Cascades, Inc. produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products and Tissue Papers. The Containerboard segment includes a variety of corrugated packaging containers, including corrugated sheets, specialized packaging, general folding cartons and quick-service restaurant packaging. The Boxboard Europe segment manufactures coated virgin boxboards, coated recycled boxboards and recycled linerboards. The Specialty Products segment includes industrial packaging, specialty papers and consumer packaging products. The Tissue Papers segment includes paper towels, paper hand towels, bathroom tissue, facial tissue and paper napkins. The company was founded by Alain Lemaire, Bernard Lemaire, and Laurent Lemaire on March 26, 1964 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.