Casa Systems (CASA) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Meta Marshall from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Casa Systems (CASA – Research Report), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Marshall is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 61.8% success rate. Marshall covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, CommScope Holding, and Vonage Holdings.

Casa Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Casa Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $83.62 million and net profit of $1.16 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $35.49 million and had a GAAP net loss of $15.34 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Casa Systems, Inc. engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.