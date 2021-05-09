May 9, 2021   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Carvana Co (CVNA) Gets a Hold Rating from Evercore ISI

By Carrie Williams

Evercore ISI analyst Michael Montani maintained a Hold rating on Carvana Co (CVNAResearch Report) on May 7. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $247.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Montani is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 68.8% success rate. Montani covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dollar General, Five Below, and CarMax.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Carvana Co with a $328.25 average price target, a 26.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $323.39 and a one-year low of $81.93. Currently, Carvana Co has an average volume of 1.35M.

Founded in 2012, Arizona-based Carvana Co. is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 20,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

