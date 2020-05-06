Carter’s (CRI) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson reiterated a Buy rating on Carter’s (CRI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $73.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -11.1% and a 31.6% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carter’s is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $90.57, implying a 25.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Monness also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $112.46 and a one-year low of $60.17. Currently, Carter’s has an average volume of 731.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Carter’s, Inc. engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners. The International segment comprises sales of products outside the United States, largely through retail stores in Canada and Mexico, eCommerce sites in Canada and China, and sales to international wholesale accounts and licensees. The company was founded by William Carter in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.