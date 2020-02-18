Carriage Services (CSV) Has a New Rating from Barrington

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Carriage Services (CSV – Research Report) and a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 45.7% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Adtalem Global Education, Franklin Covey Company, and Grand Canyon Education.

Carriage Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.00.

The company has a one-year high of $28.50 and a one-year low of $16.58. Currently, Carriage Services has an average volume of 78.42K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CSV in relation to earlier this year.

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services and products in the United States of America. It operates through the following segments: Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations.