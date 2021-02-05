Carpenter Technology (CRS) Receives a Hold from Cowen & Co.

In a report issued on January 28, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. assigned a Hold rating to Carpenter Technology (CRS – Research Report), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 67.0% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, General Electric, and Transdigm Group.

Carpenter Technology has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $30.00.

Based on Carpenter Technology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $349 million and GAAP net loss of $84.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $573 million and had a net profit of $38.8 million.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations. The Performance Engineered Products segment includes the dynamet titanium, carpenter powder products, amega west, CalRAM, LPW Technology Limited, and the Latrobe and Mexico distribution businesses. The company was founded by James Carpenter in 1889 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.