Carpenter Technology (CRS) Receives a Buy from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Buy rating on Carpenter Technology (CRS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 60.8% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Carpenter Technology with a $30.00 average price target.

Carpenter Technology’s market cap is currently $1.06B and has a P/E ratio of 6.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.93.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CRS in relation to earlier this year.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations. The Performance Engineered Products segment includes the dynamet titanium, carpenter powder products, amega west, CalRAM, LPW Technology Limited, and the Latrobe and Mexico distribution businesses. The company was founded by James Carpenter in 1889 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.