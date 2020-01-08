Carnival (CCL) Receives a Hold from UBS

In a report released today, Robin M. Farley from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Carnival (CCL – Research Report), with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.53.

Farley has an average return of 5.8% when recommending Carnival.

According to TipRanks.com, Farley is ranked #430 out of 5783 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Carnival with a $51.89 average price target, implying a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 24, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

Based on Carnival’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.78 billion and net profit of $423 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.46 billion and had a net profit of $494 million.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America; Europe, Australia, and Asia (EEA); Cruise Support; and Tour and Other. The North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.