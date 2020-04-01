Carnival (CCL) Gets a Sell Rating from Berenberg Bank

In a report issued on March 30, Stuart Gordon from Berenberg Bank maintained a Sell rating on Carnival (CCL – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.80, close to its 52-week low of $7.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Gordon is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 55.7% success rate. Gordon covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Marriott International, ARAMARK Holdings, and Royal Caribbean.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carnival is a Hold with an average price target of $41.00, implying a 225.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Wells Fargo also downgraded the stock to Sell.

Carnival’s market cap is currently $9.35B and has a P/E ratio of 3.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.43.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia (EEA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn. The Europe, Australia, and Asia (EEA) segment comprises of AIDA, Costa, Cunard, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK). The Cruise Support segment represents port destinations and private islands for the benefit of its cruise brands. The Tour and Other segment operates hotel and transportation operations of Holland America Princess Alaska Tours. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.