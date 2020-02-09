CarMax (KMX) Receives a New Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI analyst Michael Montani initiated coverage with a Buy rating on CarMax (KMX – Research Report) on February 7. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $96.30, close to its 52-week high of $100.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Montani is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.3% and a 10.0% success rate. Montani covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kroger Company, Ocado Group, and Carvana Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CarMax is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $106.88, representing a 10.4% upside. In a report issued on January 30, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

The company has a one-year high of $100.49 and a one-year low of $58.19. Currently, CarMax has an average volume of 1.17M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KMX in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Shira Goodman, a Director at KMX bought 2,870 shares for a total of $133,886.

CarMax, Inc. is as a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) business segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.