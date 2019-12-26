CarMax (KMX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Morgan Stanley and William Blair gave CarMax (NYSE: KMX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Argus Research. Analyst Stephen Biggar maintained a Buy rating on CarMax today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.24.

Biggar has an average return of 2.3% when recommending CarMax.

According to TipRanks.com, Biggar is ranked #788 out of 5770 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CarMax is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $105.71, representing a 18.9% upside. In a report issued on December 16, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $118.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on CarMax’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $173 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $190 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KMX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CarMax, Inc. is as a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) business segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.